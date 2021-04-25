Move to allow vaccinated Malaysian workers in Singapore to return home being studied: Johor official

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: A move to allow Malaysian workers in Singapore who have received their COVID-19 vaccine to return home is being studied, said a Johor official on Sunday (Apr 25).



Mohd Izhar Ahmad, chairman of the Johor Investment, Enterpreneur Development, Cooperative and Human Resource Committee, said it includes providing special green lane passes to those workers.

"Yes, this is among the matters being worked out ... the workers involved who have been vaccinated may be given special green lane pass.

"We have to sit down to discuss and study whether those in cluster (categories) over there should also be given the relaxation," he told reporters on Sunday (Apr 25).



Mohd Izhar was asked if there is a possibility of allowing Malaysian workers in Singapore who were vaccinated in the country to return home to celebrate Hari Raya.

According to him, the need for people to be vaccinated is among the conditions agreed between the two countries during the discussion to open up the Malaysia-Singapore border. Mohd Izhar added that Johor will adhere to the condition.

“We were told that all our people should be vaccinated. So Johor is taking the proactive step to expedite vaccination as soon as possible to enable the border checkpoint opening agreement with Singapore to be met,” he said.



Mohd Izhar added that Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are expected to discuss that matter early next month.



