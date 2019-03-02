MPA investigating after Singapore-flagged ferry runs aground off Batam

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-flagged ferry ran aground at the Karang Galang reef, off the coast of Batam, on Saturday afternoon (Mar 2), the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said.

The Wavemaster 5 ferry was on its way to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal from Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia, when the boat ran aground, MPA said.

It received a report at 1.55pm of the incident, which happened off the eastern coast of Batam.

There were 50 passengers on board the ferry, the authority said, including five Singaporeans and seven crew members. All of them were transferred to another ferry, Wavemaster 6, which was activated by operator Majestic Ferry.

Passengers from a Singapore-flagged ferry that ran aground on Mar 2, 2019. (Photo: MPA)

As of 5.50pm, all passengers were safely returned to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, according to MPA.

“All the passengers are accounted for and the ferry is in [a] stable condition. There are no reports of injury or oil pollution. MPA is investigating the incident,” the authority said.