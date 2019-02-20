Suspected MRT lift attacker shaved head to avoid detection, Malaysia police say

KUALA LUMPUR: The man who is suspected of attacking and robbing a woman in an MRT lift in Malaysia shaved his head to avoid being detected by authorities, said police on Tuesday (Feb 19).

The 26-year-old suspect, who is a member of a secret society called Gang 08, knew he was being hunted, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim.



“He did not even turn on the lights in his flat except for a few minutes when he ate or went to the toilet,” the Star quoted Mr Mazlan as saying.



The suspect was arrested at his Taman Cheras home on Monday night, days after he allegedly brutally attacked a woman in a lift before snatching her handbag.

The police said they also seized 19 mobile phones, ATM cards, several tools for breaking into premises, as well as a red motorcycle.



Malaysian police confiscated a variety of items from the suspect, including what they believe to be stolen property (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysian police confiscated what they believe to be the suspect's black T-shirt. (Photo: Bernama)

There was no one else in the house, Mr Mazlan said.



“The suspect admitted to having been involved in eight snatch thefts, robbery and burglary cases around Cheras since 2014. He also has four previous (conviction) records,” he added.

The suspect also tested positive for ecstasy and methamphetamine.

“He works as an air-conditioner repairman. When there is no work, he resorts to crime to fuel his drug habit,” Mr Mazlan said.



Although the suspect is believed to be working alone, the police will investigate if he has any accomplices, he added.

View of the confiscated items. (Photo: Bernama)

The suspect will be remanded until Feb 25 for causing hurt while committing robbery.



“The public must be wary of their surroundings and get security guards to monitor the surroundings or install closed-circuit television cameras to avoid a recurrence of such an incident,” said Mr Mazlan.



Screengrab from a recording of a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) showing the woman being assaulted in the lift.

In a 57-second CCTV recording of the incident, a man was seen following the 48-year-old victim into the lift before attacking her.

The man swung his arm at the woman after the door closed, and after she fell, punched her repeatedly before snatching her handbag and grabbing her hair.

He paused at one point when the lift doors opened, then continued to pummel her with both fists when they were alone again. He also swung her handbag at her.

The attacker kicked her while she was on the ground, and again as she tried to get up. After the doors opened again, he ran off with her bag.

The woman, who suffered injuries to several parts of her body and swelling on her forehead, lost her identity card, bank cards and RM400 (US$98) in the incident.

