Early election can be held if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah wins Sabah polls: Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin

KOTA BELUD: An early 15th General Election (GE15) can be held if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) wins the Sabah polls on Sep 26, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin hinted on Friday (Sep 18).

He said the Sabah state election was vital as it would decide the future political landscape of the country, especially to the people of Sabah.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the national level, we haven’t decided when the general election should be called ... but if we win the state election in Sabah ... we should quickly hold the general election," said Muhyiddin.



“What’s important in Sabah polls is the signal that we can get (from the people) on whether or not they are supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN) or wanting me to continue being the Prime Minister because we want Malaysia to move forward and succeed,” he said.

"One of the ways to succeed is to stick with me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhyiddin made the statements at a meet-and-greet event with on Friday.

The event was also attended by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Dr Ronald Kiandee, PN candidate for Pintasan Fairuz Renddan, and Barisan Nasional candidate for Usukan Salleh Said Keruak.



Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister on Mar 1, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

There have been growing calls from both sides of the political divide for him to hold snap polls, as questions linger over whether he commands an effective majority in parliament.

PN is believed to have 113 seats out of 222, a majority of two seats.

