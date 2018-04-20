Muhyiddin to defend Pagoh parliamentary seat, contest Gambir state seat

MUAR, JOHOR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Muhyiddin Yassin will be defending his Pagoh parliamentary seat and also contest in the Gambir state seat in Johor in the 14th general election,

This was announced by PPBM chairman Mahathir Mohamad at a political rally on Thursday (Apr 19) night.

At the last general election, the Gambir seat was won by the ruling coalition's Malaysian Indian Congress with a slim majority of just over 300 votes.

The opposition has not yet named its chief minister candidate for Johor should it win ... but whoever takes on the post would have to have a seat in the state legislative assembly.

Dr Mahathir also announced that PBBM will be contesting 10 parliamentary and 18 state seats in Johor.

Among its candidates are PPBM secretary Osman Sapian who wil be standing in the Kempas state seat while for parliamentary seats they include Dr Shahrudin Mat Salleh (Sri Gading), Dr Mazlee Malek (Simpang Renggam) and Karmaine Sardini (Pontian).

Advertisement