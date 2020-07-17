Muhyuddin sole candidate for Bersatu presidency; unofficially retains party post

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (Jul 16) unofficially retained his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) presidency after becoming the sole candidate for the post in next month’s party elections.

Mr Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Perak's Chief Minister, was also the only candidate for the deputy president position, which makes him the unofficial winner for the spot.

Checks on the Bersatu Party Elections Committee (JPP) website show that both the top two posts only have one candidate each listed.



However, Bersatu election committee chairman Syed Hamid Syed Jaafar Albar, when contacted by Bernama, said an official announcement on the matter will only be made once the party divisional elections are over, which are expected to take place in August.



“Officially there are no other candidates for the President and Deputy President’s posts, as nominations are closed, however, the official announcement will only be made once the divisional elections are over,” he said.

The Bersatu leadership has been a point of contention. On Jun 9, Dr Mahathir and five senior figures in Bersatu filed a lawsuit against Mr Muhyiddin to dispute their loss of membership and removal from party posts.

The party nullified their membership following a decision by Dr Mahathir and the other five to sit away from the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government headed by Mr Muhyiddin during a May 18 parliament sitting.

The PN government was formed after Mr Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in February. Dr Mahathir, who said he did not agree with such a move, resigned as party chairman and prime minister.



This led to Dr Mahathir and the five filing a lawsuit to challenge the membership decision.