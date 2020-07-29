Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman claims to have simple majority to form state government

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman on Wednesday (Jul 29) claimed that he has secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving several parties.



Sabah’s current state government is led by chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Musa, who did not specify the majority that he has secured, also announced that he would soon lead several Sabah state assemblymen to have an audience with head of state Juhar Mahiruddin.



“I wish to inform that a new coalition has been formed with Sabah assemblymen from various parties,” Mr Musa said.



He added that home minister Hamzah Zainudin and the prime minister’s political secretary Mohd Nardin Awang paid a courtesy call to Mr Juhar on Wednesday morning to inform him of the formation of this new coalition.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This new coalition supports Perikatan Nasional (PN) under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Mr Musa announced at a media conference.



The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has 65 representatives, including five who are nominated. A simple majority would require 33 seats.



The current state government bloc has 45 seats in the assembly while the opposition has 20.



The government bloc consists of Warisan with 31 seats, DAP (six), UPKO (two), PKR (two) and four nominated assemblymen.



As for the opposition bloc, Bersatu has nine seats, PBS (four), STAR (three), independents (two), UMNO (one) and one nominated assemblyman.



Mr Musa said that he had received statutory declarations from the assemblymen who had confirmed their support for the new coalition headed by him, and added that the head of state had asked him to furnish the declarations.



Mr Musa, who is also Sungai Sibuga assemblyman and the sole UMNO representative in the state assembly, however, did not reveal the name of the new coalition.