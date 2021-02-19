Myanmar protester shot in the head last week has died, brother says

YANGON: A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head last week as police tried to disperse protesters in Myanmar's capital died on Friday (Feb 19), her brother said.

"I feel really sad and have nothing to say," Ye Htut Aung said, speaking by telephone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her death was also confirmed by the hospital where she was being treated.

"We confirmed her death at 11am," said a doctor, who declined to be named. "We have sent her body to be examined."

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing had been on life support since Feb 9, when she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest in the capital Naypyidaw.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The grocery store worker was among hundreds of thousands across the country who took to the streets in outrage over the ousting of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a military coup.



Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party were detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Feb 1.

The coup occurred after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

Advertisement

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, the only protester to be killed since the start of the coup, is now a household name across Myanmar and her plight has gained international attention.

Military spokesman-turned-deputy information minster Zaw Min Tun confirmed this week that she had been shot, and said authorities will continue to investigate the case.

