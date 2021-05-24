Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

YANGON: Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday (May 24) for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb 1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.

Aung San Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.

She said her ousted party would "exist as long as the people exist", her lawyer told AFP on Monday.

"She wishes her people to stay healthy and affirmed the NLD (National League for Democracy) will exist as long as people exist, because it was founded for the people," Min Min Soe told AFP.



Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle to build democracy in the country, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.



Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview released on Saturday that Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health.



"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," Min Aung Hlaing said by video link with the Hong Kong-based Chinese language broadcaster Phoenix Television, in excerpts released on Saturday.



Before Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared only by video link and was not allowed to speak directly to her lawyers.



The junta has cited security reasons for earlier not allowing her to speak to her lawyers in private at a time the military authorities have not established control of the country in the face of daily protests, strikes and renewed insurgencies.

