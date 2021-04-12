Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new criminal charge

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with a fresh criminal charge on Monday (Apr 12), her lawyer said.

"She has been charged in six cases altogether - five charges in Naypyidaw and one in Yangon," Min Min Soe told AFP, saying the latest charge was under the country's natural disaster management law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aung San Suu Kyi asked the court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she faces the charges filed since she was overthrown in a Feb 1 coup, Min Min Soe said.

She has been held in detention since the coup and appeared for a court hearing on a video link.

Min Min Soe said Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest in Naypyidaw, appeared in good health but it is not clear if she has any idea of the turmoil that has unfolded in Myanmar over the past two months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another charge she faces is of violating a colonial-era official secrets act. A conviction could carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

She is also charged with violating COVID-19 protocols and illegally possessing two-way radios, and has also been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

Her lawyers say the charges were trumped up.

Advertisement

Opponents of the junta called on Monday for people to show defiance with costumes and prayers over the upcoming New Year holiday, hoping to maintain the momentum of their campaign in which more than 700 people have been killed.

The traditional New Year, known as Thingyan in Myanmar, is the most important holiday of the year and is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water throwing on the streets.