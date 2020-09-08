Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi vows victory in election as campaign starts amid COVID-19 surge

YANGON: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi launched her re-election bid on Tuesday (Sep 8) ahead of polls set for November, vowing victory at a scaled-down ceremony in the capital after her original plans were scuppered by a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Today, our victory campaign has begun,” she said, before hoisting the party's flag at the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) headquarters in Naypyidaw at an event broadcast on her Facebook page.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The election is set to serve as a test of the country’s first democratic government in half a century, and is seen by analysts as an important test of Myanmar's transition away from direct military rule as it grapples with crises on multiple fronts.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who rules as state counsellor, had planned to launch her campaign in the commercial capital of Yangon but cancelled the trip on Monday on advice of the health ministry.

Wearing a red mask decorated with a peacock, the emblem of the NLD, and a plastic face shield, she thanked supporters for flying the party's red flag at their homes across the country.

“I’d like to say that to make our victory flag long-lasting means making the nation’s peace, development and prosperity long-lasting,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NLD, which won a landslide at 2015 polls that ended half a century of military and military-backed rule, is expected to win again, though by a lesser margin.

The party remains overwhelmingly popular despite criticism over its failure to curb the power of the army or end escalating ethnic conflicts. It has also faced international condemnation over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority.

"I support the NLD because I love Mother Suu," declared Zaw Min, 43, whose Yangon trishaw stood festooned with the party's flags, matching his red T-shirt, baseball cap and mask.

Zaw Min's Yangon trishaw is festooned with the National League for Democracy party's flags. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung THU)

But the armed forces are still hugely powerful in a country governed under a Constitution written by the former military government.

The military controls three key ministries and 25 per cent of parliamentary seats – effectively giving the institution a veto on legislation.

In August, Aung San Suu Kyi reminded the country on Facebook why her party needed every vote.

"We can't just get more than 50 per cent of elected seats like in a normal democracy."

CREDIBILITY IN QUESTION?

Aung San Suu Kyi – once hailed as a democracy icon – has seen her international standing plummet in recent years over allegations Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim community.

NLD fervour still rages across much of the majority-Bamar heartlands, but a flagging peace process in a nation wrought with conflict – and a perception the NLD acts only for the dominant Bamar group – means a likely boon for ethnic minority parties.

The ruling party's principal foe, the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), sees this as an opening.

"I'm trying to build understanding with ethnic parties," USDP leader Than Htay told AFP.



Aside from the Rohingya, Myanmar also has Muslims of other ethnic heritage. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung THU)

Preparations for the Nov 8 polls have been overshadowed by a worsening outbreak of COVID-19, which is adding pressure on the economy. The World Bank has predicted economic growth to drop from 6.8 per cent to just 0.5 per cent this financial year.

The country had gone weeks without a local transmission and many regulations had been relaxed until mid-August, when cases were detected in the western state of Rakhine.

The number of cases has tripled since to 1,562 and eight deaths. The health ministry reported 93 new cases on Tuesday.

Authorities have enforced a second partial lockdown in Yangon, issuing stay-at-home orders for select townships and banning dine-in services at restaurants and bars. Schools across the country have been closed and flights in and out are limited.



Last week, officials sealed off the capital, Naypyidaw, where the government is based, imposing mandatory quarantine and coronavirus tests for any visitors.

Gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned, and political parties say they are planning smaller campaign events.

Many are even calling for the election to be postponed, but Aung San Suu Kyi would be loath to delay, said Yangon-based analyst Richard Horsey.

She has led the nation's fight against the pandemic and delaying would be a "sign she's not winning the battle".

If her hand is forced, a postponement of more than two months would theoretically cause a constitutional crisis and even the invocation of a state of emergency.

But Horsey predicts the government and military would reach a consensus to head off any political fallout.

Many observers expect the vote to be cancelled in the worst conflict areas, including northern Rakhine state – likely fuelling further discontent.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram