Myanmar aims to buy more Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Myanmar is negotiating the purchase of 7 million doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, the head of its junta said, as authorities try to tackle a new wave of coronavirus infections.



In an interview with Russia's RIA news agency, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said after initially planning to buy 2 million doses, Myanmar was now looking to buy 7 million.

"We have made negotiations to buy more from Russia," Min Aung Hlaing was quoted as saying. He did not say whether it would be the Sputnik V or single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine.

The junta head, who recently returned from a trip to Russia, said neighbouring India, which had initially supplied the bulk of Myanmar's vaccines, was unable to provide more doses due to its own outbreak.

"China has also sent some vaccines and we have used those as well. We will also continue negotiations with China," he said.

Myanmar has recorded 155,697 COVID-91 cases and 3,320 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to health ministry data.

But reported infections have jumped this month, raising concern of a much bigger wave. Many of the new infections have been reported near the border with India.

Some health experts say the real rate of infection is likely to be far higher given a collapse in testing since the Feb 1 coup.

Health workers joined a civil disobedience movement to protest against the ousting of elected ruler Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had brought two waves of infection under control.

