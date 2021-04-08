Myanmar actor arrested as junta hunts 120 celebrities

YANGON: A leading Myanmar actor, singer and model who has backed the country's anti-coup protests was arrested on Thursday (Apr 8), reports said, as the junta hunts more than 100 celebrities for supporting the movement.

The country has been rocked by daily protests since the military seized power on Feb 1, and the authorities have launched a bloody crackdown on dissent, with hundreds killed and more than 2,500 arrested.

Paing Takhon, 24 - a star in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand - has been active in the protest movement both in person at rallies and through his massive social media following.

He was taken into custody in the North Dagon area of Yangon at 5am local time (6.30am Singapore time) from his mother's home, according to local media reports.

Model, actor and singer Paing Takhon wears a traditional Chinese outfit while taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Feb 11, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Paing Takhon has been active in the protest movement both in person at rallies and through his massive social media following. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

According to recent posts on his social media - where he had more than a million followers on Facebook and Instagram - he has been in poor health.

"I haven't been in good health for many days. I used to pray whenever I worshipped Buddha for good health and to get peace in Myanmar as soon as possible," he wrote on Wednesday.

In February he posted pictures of himself in a white tracksuit with a megaphone, hard hat and a white fluffy dog strapped to his chest at a protest.

"Help us stop crime against humanity," he posted on Instagram in February.

His social media pages have been taken down, though it is not clear whether he did this himself.

Paing Takhon is also famous in Thailand and has appeared in TV commercials and shows.

In January, he shaved his head and briefly joined the Buddhist monkhood, posting pictures of himself in burgundy robes.

The Myanmar authorities have published a list of some 120 celebrities wanted for arrest, including singers Lin Lin and Chit Thu Wai, actors Phway Phway, Eaindra Kyaw Zin and Pyay Ti Oo and model May Myat Noe.

