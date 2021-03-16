At least 20 dead after another day of protests in Myanmar: Monitoring group

YANGON: At least 20 people were killed in Myanmar on Monday (Mar 15) after another day of unrest and protests against the junta that seized power six weeks ago, a local monitoring group said.

The country has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to demand a return to democracy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Security forces have used tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds against protesters in near-daily crackdowns across the country.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group that has been tracking arrests and fatalities, said at least 20 had died in Monday's violence.

"Casualties are drastically increasing," it said in a Tuesday statement, adding that more than 180 people had been killed since the Feb 1 coup.



While the bulk of Monday's deaths were anti-coup demonstrators, some were civilians who were "not even participating in the protests", it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most were killed in central Myanmar, while at least three died in commercial hub Yangon.

The Yangon deaths included two women in their homes who were shot when security forces opened fire on the streets, according to AAPP.

AFP has independently verified 11 fatalities.



Advertisement

Sunday marked the single deadliest day since the coup so far, with AFP confirming at least 44 people killed in unrest across the country.

Six townships in Yangon were placed under martial law after Sunday's violence.

Anyone arrested there faces trial by military tribunal rather than civilian courts, with sentences ranging from three years' hard labour to execution.

GLOBAL ALARM GROWS

The United Nations, the United States, China and Britain all condemned the violence, which the UN said has claimed the lives of at least 138 "peaceful protesters" - including women and children.



"The junta has responded to call for the restoration of democracy in Burma with bullets," US State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters on Monday, using another name for Myanmar and labelling the Sunday attacks "another new low".

"The United States continues to call on all countries to take concrete actions to oppose the coup, and escalating violence," she added.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called for the international community "including regional actors, to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

UN envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener also condemned Sunday's bloodshed, while the country's former colonial ruler Britain said it was "appalled" by the use of force "against innocent people".

Sunday's clashes also drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, which on Monday urged Myanmar to "resolutely avoid a recurrence of such incidents".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described the violence as "nasty".

China "is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel", he told reporters in Beijing, adding that the Myanmar security forces had reinforced the area around the factories.

Taiwan, meanwhile, advised its companies in Myanmar to fly the island's flag to avoid being targeted.

