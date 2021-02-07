In pictures: Thousands in Myanmar protest against military coup

YANGON: Myanmar saw its largest anti-coup protests yet on Saturday (Feb 6) with young demonstrators spilling onto the streets to denounce the country's new military regime, despite a nationwide Internet blackout aimed at stifling a growing chorus of popular dissent.

The shutdown did not stop thousands of demonstrators from gathering across Myanmar's largest city Yangon, beginning on a road near Yangon University where many flashed the three-finger salute that has come to symbolise resistance to the army takeover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Down with the military dictatorship!" crowds yelled, many donning red headbands - the colour associated with Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.

A large riot police contingent blocked nearby roads, with two water cannon trucks parked at the scene.

At least two other groups of demonstrators marched south to downtown Yangon's Sule Pagoda, carrying posters of Aung San Suu Kyi and president Win Myint to call for their release.

The protests ended by dusk, and demonstrators have vowed to return to the streets Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further north in Mandalay, as many as 2,000 people were also protesting, AFP reporters on the ground said.

All were out to condemn dawn raids that brought a sudden halt to the country's 10-year experiment with democracy on Monday, just as lawmakers elected in national polls last November were due to sit in parliament for the first time.

Advertisement

"They don't respect our people's votes and I think they are betraying the country," one protester told AFP. "Our revolution starts today."



Here are some images from the day's protests:

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

Riot police block a street as protesters gather for a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

A protester holds up a sign and the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Protesters wearing Food Panda delivery uniforms holding up the three-finger salute as they walk with their bicycles during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021 in Mandalay, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)

Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. A banner reads "We condemn the unlawful coup. No to dictatorship". (Photo: AP)

Riot police rest at a bus stop as protesters take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

A protester holds up the three-finger salute as police block a street during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

A protester gives bouquets of flowers to a line of riot police during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

A policeman stands with bouquets of flowers given to them by protesters taking part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Protesters block a police vehicle as they take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

Trucks carrying police make their way past protesters holding a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Yangon on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)