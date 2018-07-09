Myanmar court charges Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transport in a police vehicle after a court
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018 . REUTERS/Ann Wang

YANGON: A court in Myanmar on Monday (Jul 9) charged two jailed Reuters journalists with obtaining secret state documents, moving the landmark press freedom case into its trial stage after six months of preliminary hearings.

Yangon district judge Ye Lwin charged reporters Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, with breaching the colonial-era Official Secret Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The reporters pleaded not guilty.

Source: Reuters/na

