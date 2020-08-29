Myanmar reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

YANGON: Myanmar reported 77 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (Aug 29), its biggest daily rise amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without a confirmed domestic transmission.

The Health Ministry did not immediately say where the 77 new cases were found. Most recent infections have been in Sittwe, the capital of conflict-torn Rakhine state, where authorities have imposed a lockdown and curfew.

The last daily record of new cases was on Wednesday, when 70 infections were reported.

The outbreak prompted authorities to close schools nationwide.

With six deaths and 733 infections since late March, the impact of the coronavirus has been relatively light in Myanmar, compared with Indonesia and the Philippines, which are reporting daily cases in the thousands.



