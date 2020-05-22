Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over COVID-19 death error

YANGON: A Myanmar news editor has been jailed for two years after his agency reported a COVID-19 death that turned out to be false, his lawyer said Friday (May 22).

The country has only 199 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seen six deaths, although the low numbers tested mean experts fear the true figures are far higher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief editor Zaw Ye Htet was arrested on May 13, the same day his online news agency Dae Pyaw published an erroneous article that said there had been a death due to COVID-19 in eastern Karen state.

On May 20, just one week later, he faced trial, an unusually swift process in a country where suspects often languish for months behind bars before being convicted.

"He was sentenced under Section 505(b) to two years in jail," by the court in Karen state, his lawyer Myint Thuzar Maw said on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The notorious Section 505(b) is a vaguely worded law, often thrown at journalists and activists for making any statement that causes fear or alarm.

"We'll appeal this unfair decision," Zaw Ye Htet's wife Phyu Phyu Win told AFP by phone.

It is not clear why the trial took place so quickly.

Karen state borders Thailand and saw more than 16,000 returning Myanmar migrant workers in early April after the pandemic caused huge job losses in Thailand and borders started to close.

The state has so far only reported two cases of coronavirus and no deaths.

The government has warned people will be prosecuted for spreading misinformation about the pandemic, but this is the first known case.

It is also drafting new legislation on the control of communicable diseases that would make it even easier to criminalise reporters deemed to be causing public panic.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson branded the move a "recipe for disaster" and warned against denying people the information they need.

Under international law, restrictions to freedom of speech must be carefully spelled out, he added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram