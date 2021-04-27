Myanmar's junta to 'positively' consider ASEAN suggestion on ending crisis

YANGON: Myanmar's junta will give "careful consideration to constructive suggestions" from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on ways to resolve violent turmoil triggered by a Feb 1 coup, the junta said.

"The suggestions would be positively considered if it ... serves the interests of the country and was based on purposes and principles enshrined in ASEAN," it said in a statement published on Tuesday (Apr 27).



Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia on the weekend at which the bloc issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.

Court proceedings against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi were postponed on Monday by the Myanmar government, as her lawyers fight for permission to visit her 12 weeks after she was detained.​​​​​​​



The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted the Nobel laureate in a Feb 1 coup, shunting the country back into military rule.



Pro-democracy activists have called for an intensification of their effort from Monday by refusing to pay electricity bills and agricultural loans, and for children to stop going to school.



An estimated 750 people have been killed by security forces, as Myanmar's generals unleashed lethal force in the face of sustained protests.

