Myanmar junta warns protesters at risk of being shot in the head: State TV

YANGON: Myanmar's military junta warned protesters were at risk of being shot in the head, state television said, as anti-coup activists called for a huge show of defiance on the country's Armed Forces Day on Saturday (Mar 26).

A broadcast on the MRTV news channel directed at protesters said: "You should learn ... that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back."

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least 320 people have been killed in weeks of unrest since the military seized power on Feb 1, according to figures as of Thursday night from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Its data shows that at least 25 per cent of those who were killed died from shots to the head, raising suspicions they were deliberately targeted for killing.

Advertisement