'Everything is gone': 34 dead, dozens missing after Myanmar landslide

MAWLAMYINE, Myanmar: Rescue workers pulled bodies from the rubble of homes in a village in Myanmar on Saturday (Aug 10) where a landslide triggered by monsoon rains killed at least 34 people, with dozens still missing.

A huge brown scar on the hillside marked where the deluge of mud descended on Thae Pyar Kone village in Mon state on Friday, wiping out 16 homes and a monastery.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night trying to find survivors and recover bodies from the deep sludge.

A man looks back at a vehicle destroyed after a landslide in Paung township, Mon state on Aug 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP / Ye Aung THU)

"We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing," said local administrator Myo Min Tun.

So far, 47 people have been left injured while officials believe that more than 80 people could still be missing.

Aerial pictures showed broken remnants of rooftops and other debris from the houses strewn next to trucks knocked over by the force of the mudslide.

The village's hillside temple was left inundated, leaving the pagoda's golden spire peeking out from beneath the mud.

Severe rainfall has pummeled southern Myanmar for days, causing flooding that has displaced at least 12,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Standing beside the ruins of her house, 35-year-old Nyo Nyo Win said, “This was my home. Now, everything is gone. We have nothing left.”

Rescue workers carry the body of a landslide victim in Paung township, Mon state on Aug 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP / Ye Aung THU)

Nine members of her family were killed, including her son and father, she said.

First, lamp posts on the road started to fall off and then villagers ran toward their homes for fear of being electrocuted, she said.

“All the people who made it to their homes were buried, including my father and eight children who were at home. It happened so fast, just in seconds.”

Survivors were sent to a hospital in the nearest major town, Mawlamyine.

A man and a dog walk past a house damaged by a landslide in Kalaw village in Bilugyun township, Mon State on Aug 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP / Ye Aung THU)

“First, I heard a 'boom' sound and I was under the mud,” said 35-year-old Phyo Ko Ko Oo.

His left leg was badly scraped as he struggled to free himself.

Chan Aye, 42, said he, his son and wife had been dragged to the river by the landslide.

“I hugged them as we were dragged along with the landslide,” he said.

Torrential downpours have burst riverbanks across the country AFP/Ye Aung THU

Htay Htay Win, 32, told AFP that two of her daughters and five other relatives had still not been found.

"I heard a huge noise and turned round to see my home being hit by the mud," she said, crying.

Rescue workers spent Saturday morning loading bodies wrapped in plastic onto the back of flatbed trucks as worried villagers looked on.

Tin Htay described how he and his family managed to escape when the landslide hit his house and his efforts to rescue others trapped by the mud.

"I dragged a woman and two children from a car but I could not reach two other people, so I had to leave them," the 30-year-old said.

Emergency crews had to unblock the main highway from Yangon to Mawlamyine, buried under 6 ft of sludge.

Torrential downpours have burst riverbanks across the country while coastal communities have been warned of higher tides.

In the town of Shwegyin in eastern Bago region, residents waded out through waist-deep waters or waited to be rescued by boat after the Sittaung river burst its banks, swallowing entire homes.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that houses and a school have been washed away in other townships affected by the flooding.

More heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.

Vietnam has also experienced heavy flooding this week with at least eight people killed in the country's central highlands and rescuers using a zipline to carry dozens of others to safety.