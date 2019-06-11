Myanmar man caught with live bullets at Malaysia-Thai border

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: A Myanmar man was caught with 13 live bullets at a rubber plantation near the Malaysia-Thai border at Bukit Kayu Hitam, Malaysian border police said on Tuesday (Jun 11).

The 35-year-old man was stopped at 8.40pm on Sunday by a General Operations Force (GOF) team who had noticed him behaving suspiciously, GOF 18th Battalion Commanding Officer Khalid Saion said.

“He had no valid travel papers on him, and checking further, they found a total of 13 brandless 12 Bore shotgun bullets in his sling bag, which led to his arrest,” he told Bernama.

The suspect, who does not speak Malay, is believed to have been waiting to smuggle a group of foreigners into the country, Khalid said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles, including what the bullets were meant to be used for,” he said.

The suspect has been brought to the Kubang Pasu district police headquarters for further investigation.

