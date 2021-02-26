Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

YANGON: Security forces in Myanmar's largest city on Friday (Feb 26) fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters.

The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping mall in Yangon, holding placards and chanting slogans denouncing the Feb 1 coup even as the security presence increased and a water-cannon truck was brought to the area.

When about 50 riot police moved against the protesters, warning shots could be heard, and at least one demonstrator was held by officers. Security forces chased the protesters off the main road and continued to pursue them in the nearby lanes, as some ducked into houses to hide.

The confrontation underscored the rising tensions between a growing popular revolt and Myanmar's generals who toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a takeover that shocked the international community and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

A protester gestures towards police during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

In some cities, security forces have steadily increased use of force, but in commercial hub Yangon, authorities have exercised restraint, largely relying on barricades and troop presence to prevent gatherings around city landmarks and embassies.

Protesters have bypassed restrictions by moving fluidly through the city, organising around central junctions Hledan and Myaynigone.

On Friday riot police advanced on the demonstrators, mostly sitting and chanting pro-democracy slogans, warning them to disperse.

At least two people - one of them a Japanese freelance reporter, Yuki Kitazumi - were arrested after officers cleared the busy traffic artery.



"According to eyewitnesses, he was beaten on the head by baton but he was wearing a helmet," his assistant Linn Nyan Htun posted Facebook, adding that he had reached out to the Japanese embassy.



A police officer denied that Kitazumi was beaten, but confirmed the journalist has been detained at a local police station and would be released after giving a statement.



On a smaller residential street off Myaynigone, some demonstrators assembled makeshift barricades using barbed wire and stacked tables to halt police.

Wearing hard hats, protesters shouted: "Failure to the dictatorship is our cause, our cause."

And uptown off Hledan junction, demonstrators sprinted away in alarm as police warned: "If people do not disperse, we will have to disperse by force."

Back on the main traffic junction, officers allowed buses and cars to go through. Some passengers flashed a three-finger salute - a symbol of resistance borrowed from neighbouring Thailand's pro-democracy movement.

Despite no reports so far of serious injuries on Friday, tensions in Yangon are high.



Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

Protesters hold up the three finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Sai Aung Main)

On Thursday, supporters of Myanmar’s junta attacked people protesting the military government, using slingshots, iron rods and knives to injure several of them. Photos and videos posted on social media showed groups attacking people in downtown Yangon as police stood by without intervening.

The violence erupted as hundreds marched in support of the coup. They carried banners in English with the slogans “We Stand With Our Defence Services” and “We Stand With State Administration Council”, which is the official name of the junta.

Security forces blocking a main road in Myaynigone, Yangon in Myanmar on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: Naung Kham)

Late Thursday, police turned out in force in Yangon’s Tarmwe neighborhood where they tried to clear the streets of residents protesting the military’s appointment of a new administrator for one ward. Several arrests were made as people scattered in front of riot police who used flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd.

No pro-military rally appeared to be scheduled for Friday.

In Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, anti-coup protesters also took to the streets Friday. They included a contingent of Buddhist nuns holding placards that read “We Immediately Need Action by Force from US Army". Other demonstrators carried signs reading "Free our leader Aung San Suu Kyi", "Pray for Myanmar" and “Reject Military Coup".

Buddhists pray outside Aung San Suu Kyi's residence in Yangon on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: AP)

By midday, security forces had blocked the main road in downtown Mandalay to prevent the protesters from gathering.

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen since the coup. About 50 of her supporters held a prayer Friday opposite her home in Yangon. The rambling mansion on University Avenue is where she spent many years under house arrest during previous military governments, and the residence has long had iconic status among her supporters.

“Because of the situation, on this day of the full moon we are sending love to, and reciting Buddha’s teachings for Mother Suu, President U Win Myint and all those unlawfully detained,” said Hmuu Sitt yan Naing, who joined the prayer group.

Protesters near the Singapore embassy in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: Naung Kham)

It is believed Aung San Suu Kyi is currently being detained in the capital Naypyitaw. She is due to face a court on Monday on charges brought against her by the military junta that are widely seen as politically motivated.

Several Western countries have imposed or threatened sanctions against Myanmar’s military. On Thursday, Britain announced further measures against members of the ruling junta for "overseeing human rights violations since the coup".

Amid the international outrage, Facebook also announced Thursday it would ban all accounts linked to the military as well as ads from military-controlled companies.

University teachers march with the images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo: AP)