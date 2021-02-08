Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

BANGKOK: Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday (Feb 8) against protesters demonstrating against last week's military coup, according to witnesses.

"Police used water cannon to clear the (road)," Naypyidaw resident Kyaw Kyaw, who had joined the protest, told AFP.

An AFP photographer also witnessed the incident, the first reported use of water cannon against protesters since rallies kicked off three days ago.



Police in Naypyidaw using water cannon on Monday (Feb 8) against protesters demonstrating against a coup a week ago. (Photo: Twitter/@Phoothitsarchel)

Police fired the water cannon in brief bursts against a group of the thousands of protesters who had gathered. Social media footage showed some protesters appeared to have been hurt when they were knocked to the ground.



Police appeared to stop using the water cannon after protesters appealed to them, but the demonstration continued.



Protesters hold signs denouncing the military during a demonstration against the coup in Naypyidaw on Feb 8, 2021. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Massive crowds joined anti-coup protests across Myanmar as workers went on a nationwide strike, demanding the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy.

"We are joining the protest to end the military dictatorship," Kyaw Kyaw said.

Rallies over the weekend were largely peaceful, but local media reported that in the southeastern city of Myawaddy, police fired warning shots in the air to disperse a group of protesters.

