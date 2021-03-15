Chinese workers injured in Myanmar factory attacks, China's embassy says

YANGON: China's embassy in Myanmar said many Chinese employees were injured and trapped when factories in the Hlaing Tharyar district of Yangon were looted and destroyed.

The embassy asked for security to be guaranteed quickly, a statement on the embassy's Facebook page said, describing the situation as "very severe". It said Chinese citizens in Myanmar had also been warned.

"Some Chinese businesses' factories were looted and destroyed and many Chinese staff were injured and trapped," it said, without giving details of injuries.

Myanmar Now quoted residents as saying three factories were set ablaze in Hlaing Thayar. It was unclear whether those included two Chinese-financed garment factories that Chinese state news service CGTN said were burned.

CGTN quoted the Chinese embassy in Myanmar as having called for assistance.

"China urges Myanmar to take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar," the statement said.

It said the perpetrators had not been identified.

Opponents of the coup have criticised China for not coming out more strongly against the army takeover as Western countries have done. China has said that the priority is stability and that it is Myanmar's internal affairs.