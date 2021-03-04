Singapore advises citizens to consider leaving Myanmar as soon as they can

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Myanmar have been advised to consider leaving while it is still possible to do so.

Citing the "rapidly escalating clashes between protesters and the Myanmar security forces" and the rising number of civilian casualties, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (Mar 4) also strongly advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Myanmar.

"Singaporeans currently in Myanmar should also consider leaving as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so."



"Singaporeans who choose to remain in Myanmar are strongly advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, in particular to areas where protests are occurring. Singaporeans are reminded to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely," added MFA.

MFA added that Singaporeans in Myanmar are encouraged to eRegister on its website so that they may be contacted should the need arise.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon, or the MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Yangon

Telephone: +95-1-9-559-001

Emergency Tel (after hours): +95-9-250-863-840

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)



Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Fax: 6476 7302