US embassy in Myanmar blasts junta for 'murdering unarmed civilians'

YANGON: The US embassy in Myanmar condemned the junta for "murdering" civilians on Saturday (Mar 27) as the military celebrates its Armed Forces Day.

"Security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect," said a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

"These are not the actions of a professional military or police force."

More than 90 protesters were killed on Saturday in the bloodiest day of protests since the military coup last month, according to news reports and witnesses.



Earlier, an embassy spokesperson said gunshots were fired at the US cultural centre in Yangon, but no injuries were caused.



"We can confirm that shots were fired at the American Center Yangon on Mar 27. There were no injuries. We are investigating the incident," embassy spokesperson Aryani Manring said.



The United States has been strident in its criticism of the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb 1 and the killing of hundreds of anti-coup protesters by security forces.



The embassies of the European Union and the United Kingdom also condemned the killing of "unarmed civilians" in Myanmar on Saturday.



"This 76th Myanmar Armed Forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts," the EU embassy in Yangon said on social media.

Former colonial power Britain also said that the security forces "have disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians".