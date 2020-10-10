Myanmar reports more than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases in new record

YANGON: Myanmar's health ministry reported 2,158 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday (Oct 10) in a record daily rise, along with 32 new deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted.

A total of 26,064 cases and 598 deaths have been reported in Myanmar, the vast majority since a second wave began in mid-August.

The country is preparing to hold a general election on Nov 8.

