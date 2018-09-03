Myanmar jails two journalists for 7 years for breaching state secrets act

YANGON: Two Reuters journalists accused of breaching Myanmar's state secrets law during their reporting of a massacre of Rohingya were sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday (Sep 3).

Yangon northern district judge Ye Lwin said Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, breached the colonial-era Official Secrets Act when they collected and obtained confidential documents.

"The defendants ... have breached Official Secrets Act section 3.1.c, and are sentenced to seven years. The time already served by the defendants from Dec 12 will be taken into consideration," the judge said.



"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere," said Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J Adler.

It’s been 45mins since the court began hearings of #WaLone and #KyawSoeOo’s verdict and if they’ll walk free. This is the backdoor of the court and the vehicle where the pair travelled in earlier. They’d been charged under OSA with stealing state secrets pic.twitter.com/8PCTBiXZ2i — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) September 3, 2018

The reporters had told the court two police officials handed them papers at a north Yangon restaurant moments before other officers arrested them.

One police witness testified the restaurant meeting was a set-up to entrap the journalists to block or punish them for their reporting of a mass killing of Rohingya Muslims.

"I have no fear," Wa Lone, one of the two journalists, said after the verdict. "I have not done anything wrong ... I believe in justice, democracy and freedom."

The verdict means Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo - who both have young daughters and have not seen their families outside of prison visits and court hearings for nearly nine months - remain behind bars.

This is Thura Aung, #WaLone’s brother. He told me he and his family will have to be strong and keep fighting on as it won’t be easy for #WaLone and #KyawSoeOo in jail. But they won’t give up as they believe the pair were just doing their job and aren’t wrong pic.twitter.com/VRwuXYNVfE — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) September 3, 2018

Kyaw Soe Oo has a three-year-old daughter and Wa Lone's wife, Pan Ei Mon, gave birth to their first child last month.

It comes amid building pressure on the administration of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi over a security crackdown sparked by militant attacks in August 2017.

More than 700,000 stateless Rohingya Muslims fled across western Myanmar's border with Bangladesh, according to United Nations' agencies.

The Reuters reporters were arrested on Dec 12 while investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya and other abuses involving soldiers and police in Inn Din, a village in Rakhine state.

Myanmar has denied allegations of atrocities made by refugees against its security forces, saying it conducted a legitimate counterinsurgency operation against Muslim militants.

But the military acknowledged the killing of the 10 Rohingya men and boys at Inn Din after arresting the Reuters reporters.

The verdict had been postponed for a week because judge Ye Lwin was sick.

A U.N mandated fact-finding mission said last week Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent" and called for top generals to be prosecuted. Myanmar rejected the findings.

The International Criminal Court is considering whether it has jurisdiction over events in Rakhine, while the United States, the European Union and Canada have sanctioned Myanmar military and police officers over the crackdown.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay has mostly declined to comment throughout the proceedings, saying Myanmar's courts were independent and the case would be conducted according to the law.