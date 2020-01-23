Myanmar ordered to 'take all measures' against Rohingya genocide

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday (Jan 23) ordered Myanmar to "take all measures" to protect its Muslim Rohingya population and avoid acts that could constitute genocide.

The panel of 17 judges unanimously supported imposing measures on Myanmar to protect any evidence of crimes that could be used by the court in later hearings.

ICJ presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said in The Hague that Myanmar had not proposed measures aimed at protecting the Rohingya, who remain at "serious risk of genocide".



Myanmar must report back within four months all measures it has taken to protect the Rohingya from genocide, the top UN court ruled.

The ICJ ruling comes days after a Myanmar commission concluded that some soldiers likely committed war crimes against the minority group but that the military was not guilty of genocide.

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi travelled to The Hague in December to defend her Buddhist-majority country against the allegations.

The Gambia brought the case against Myanmar after 740,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, carrying accounts of widespread rape, arson and mass killings.

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sep 14, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

In a rare joint statement Wednesday, more than 100 Myanmar civil society organisations expressed support for the ICJ case.

They said Myanmar's internal judiciary was incapable of providing accountability and simply enabled the perpetrators to "continue to carry out such violent acts with impunity".

The military dodged questions in the capital Naypyidaw on Thursday morning, with a spokesman telling reporters it would simply "follow the instructions of the government".

COURT RULING FIRST STEP

The ruling is the first step in a legal battle that is likely to take years at the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between nations.



The Gambia brought the case with the backing of the 57-nation Organisation for Islamic Cooperation. Canada and the Netherlands have since also lent their support.

At the December hearing, The Gambia alleged Myanmar had breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, asking for special steps to prevent the "serious and imminent risk of genocide recurring" and to stop Myanmar destroying any evidence.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh watch a live feed of Aung San Suu Kyi's appearance at the UN. (Photo: AFP/Munir UZ ZAMAN)

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Mar 7, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

While the UN's top judicial organ has no power to enforce orders for provisional measures, the "significance ... shouldn't be written off", said Cecily Rose, assistant professor in international law at Leiden University.

"The court's orders and judgments tend to carry relatively great authority or legitimacy. Even though the situation in Myanmar is highly political and fragile, international law still plays a role by informing decision-making among international actors," she told AFP.

