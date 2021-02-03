Myanmar city denounces coup with car horns and kitchenware

YANGON: A cacophony of the striking of pans and honking of vehicle horns was heard around Myanmar's biggest city Yangon on Tuesday (Feb 2), in one of the biggest signs of public action to reject a military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

Social media users showed livestreams and posted videos of themselves and other residents on balconies of apartments repeatedly bashing cookware, some shouting anti-coup slogans, as the hashtag #voiceoutfordemocracy gained traction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Car horns were sounded after dark as drivers rallied behind calls for civil disobedience campaigns.





"To show support for Myanmar's democracy, from our homes, make the loudest noise possible by drumming up anything you can find (pots and pans!) and scream our hearts out," posted one Facebook user.

People clatter pans and tins to make noise to protest the military coup in response to a social media campaign in Yangon on Feb 2, 2021. (Photo: STR/AFP)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other users said they sang the national anthem or cried when hearing the horns and crashing metal.



"It is a Myanmar tradition to drive away evil or bad karma by beating tin or metal buckets," said Yangon resident San Tint.



People clatter pans and various objects to make noise to protest the military coup in response to a social media campaign in Yangon on Feb 2, 2021, as the party of Myanmar's toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi demanded her immediate release. (Photo: STR/AFP)

On Facebook, the main social media platform in the country, some users changed their profile pictures to images of Aung San Suu Kyi, or called for boycotts of products from firms linked to the military's business.

Advertisement

Medics threatened to stop work, even as a coronavirus epidemic rages.

People clatter tins and pans to make noise to protest the military coup in response to a social media campaign in Yangon on Feb 2, 2021. (Photo: STR/AFP)

Aung San Suu Kyi had called on the public to reject the coup, according to her party, which won a November election in a landslide.

The ruling military on Tuesday warned against statements by media and the public and a spreading of rumours on social media to incite rioting and cause instability.