N.Korea's Kim to visit China for fourth summit: newspaper

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way to China for his fourth summit with China's Xi Jinping, South Korean media said on Monday.

South Korea's Hankyoreh newspaper, citing an unidentified source with close knowledge of North Korea-China affairs, reported that Kim was travelling to Beijing late on Monday to meet with Xi.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing an unspecified source familiar with North Korea issues, said a North Korean train carrying a "high-level" official had cross the border into China.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Toby Chopra)