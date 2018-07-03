Najib asked me to say he'd done nothing wrong: Malaysia's ex-central bank governor Zeti

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former central bank chief Zeti Akhtar Aziz on Tuesday (Jul 3) denied that she was aware of the RM2.6 billion (US$630 million) deposited in former prime minister Najib Razak's personal account in 2013.

She was responding to Najib's interview with Malaysiakini that was published on Monday, in which he said she knew of the transfer before the general election in 2013, when she was governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, but did nothing.

"I wish to categorically state that this claim is false. I had no knowledge of this RM2.6 billion remitted into his account," Zeti said in a statement.

She added that it was Najib who told her to say publicly that he had done nothing wrong.

"In fact, on Jul 3, 2015, I was called to the Prime Minister’s office. He made a request for me to issue a statement that he had done nothing wrong in his account," said Zeti.



She added that after she told Najib she could not issue such a statement because she was not aware of the transactions in his account, another Cabinet minister called her with the same request.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in 2015 that Malaysian investigators traced the deposit to a state fund 1MDB which was founded by Najib more than a decade ago.



Zeti was head of Bank Negara at the time before her retirement in 2016. She is now part of Malaysia's five-member Council of Elders set up to advise the new Pakatan Harapan government on matters relating to the economy.



JUST IN: Former central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz denies claim by former PM Najib that she knew about the inflow of RM2.6bil into his personal account. She alleges that in 2015, Najib & another minister asked her to issue a statement saying he had done nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/6JNLQENPBZ — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) July 3, 2018

In the interview with Malaysiakini, Najib said that he expected Bank Negara to tell him if "they had an inkling or some knowledge that there could be some doubts about the source of the funds".



“But nothing of that sort happened. So I assumed all along that it was fine," he added.



The former prime minister also reiterated that the RM2.6 billion was a donation from a member of the Saudi royal family.

Malaysia's anti-corruption officers arrested Najib on Tuesday following investigations into how money went missing from 1MDB. Authorities said he would be charged in court on Wednesday.



Najib has denied wrongdoing.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that Zeti was entitled to take legal action against Najib for his allegations.

Lim added that his ministry had full confidence in Zeti's integrity and credibility.



“I have confidence in Zeti. She knows what needs to be done so let's allow her take the necessary action."

