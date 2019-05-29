Former Malaysian PM Najib 'shocked and upset' after money was transferred to his account: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was "shocked and upset" after being told that money had been transferred into his private accounts, Ihsan Perdana's managing director Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman told the High Court on Wednesday (May 29).

Dr Shamsul Anwar, 58, was the 37th witness in a high-profile graft trial of Najib, who is facing seven charges involving the theft of RM42 million (US$10.3 million) from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he had met Najib at the former prime minister's residence in Langgak Duta.

During examination by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi, Dr Shamsul Anwar revealed that Najib did not instruct him to lodge a report with the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).



In a cross-examination session by Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the witness said that Najib was "shocked and upset" when told that the money had been transferred into his account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He said somebody put the money in his accounts ... and that he did not even know about the transactions, (and he wondered) why the transactions (were done) through my company (Ihsan Perdana)," Dr Shamsul Anwar said.



When asked whether he thought Najib was feigning his surprise, Dr Shamsul said Najib "was genuine".



He would not have went through with the transfer if he had known they were going to Najib's accounts, he added.



Dr Shamsul Anwar had open lines of communication with the former prime minister, saying that he could contact him through SMS or WhatsApp regarding corporate social responsibility projects. He could also visit Najib's home or office for discussions.



He added that most of the corporate social responsibility programmes conducted by Ihsan Perdana for 1MDB were Najib's idea, and that he had wanted to help to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering.



The trial continues under judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.