Najib and son win uncontested in Pekan UMNO election

PEKAN, Pahang: Former prime minister Najib Razak has retained his position as UMNO division chief Pekan, in his home state of Pahang, while his son Nizar won the youth chief post in the wing's polls on Saturday (Jun 23).

Both posts were uncontested.

Nizar succeeds Shahruddin Ahmad who is no longer eligible for the post due to the age limit.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Nizar, 40, said he was thankful to be elected and vowed to do his best to revive UMNO's fortunes.

The UMNO-led Barisan Nasional government lost in the 14th general election on May 9 after six decades in power.

Ex PM Najib and his son Nizar won uncontested as UMNO division chief and youth chief respectively in Pekan . pic.twitter.com/Qwl1CT5wwi — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) June 23, 2018

