Najib denies seeking police protection

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak denied on Sunday (May 20) that he has sought protection from the police over the ongoing money laundering probe involving state fund 1MDB.

He was speaking to Channel NewsAsia upon his arrival at Sri Kenangan his official residence in his home constituency of Pekan.

His convoy left his family home in Taman Duta on Sunday morning and arrived at noon in Pekan. His arrival was greeted by almost a hundred Umno grassroots leaders and supporters.

Ex PM Najib Razak has returned to his home constituency of Pekan , now meeting supporters at Sri Kenangan. Some in tears, mr Najib thanked them for their concern & support. He’s been their MP for 42 years pic.twitter.com/nfxhvEpAF2 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 20, 2018

Mr Najib was seen hugging them - some in tears.

As their MP since 1976, he thanked them for their concerns and support all these years while his wife Rosmah Mansor was heard telling the female supporters not to shed tears.

The convoy travelled by road for more than three hours from Kuala Lumpur to Pekan.

"The people wanted me to come back to be with them to show their appreciation and continued support for me for all the things I have done for them.

"They want me to continue to serve them as MP and I am glad to be back to be surrounded by friends and supporters, people who have been with me for the past 42 years.“

Najib is expected to officiate an UMNO branch meeting while in Pekan.