Najib drops 1MDB defamation suit against former transport minister Ling Liong Sik
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Tuesday (May 22) withdrew his defamation suit filed against former Transport Minister Ling Liong Sik over the publication of an article which alleged Najib had abused funds belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Counsel Mohd Hafarizam Harun, representing Najib, told reporters that he had advised his client to drop the suit following a change in the political landscape of the country, and there were other more important matters to attend to.
The court also ordered Najib to pay RM25,000 (US$6,300) in costs, according to Dr Ling's lawyer Ranjit Singh, who added that the court had cancelled Najib’s suit without the liberty to refile the suit.
Ranjit said his client also withdrew his counter-claim filed against Najib on Dec 14, 2015, without the liberty for the former MCA president to refile the suit.
Najib's withdrawal comes on the same day the former prime minister gave a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, in an investigation into a subsidiary company of 1MDB.
TIMELINE
- On Oct 27, 2015, Najib filed a suit in his personal capacity against Dr Ling, accusing the former Transport Minister of making slanderous statements against him in an article published on a news portal on Oct 3, 2015.
- In his statement of claim, Najib said Dr Ling had falsely and maliciously issued a defamatory statement at a Tunku Abdul Rahman University College function by alleging he (Najib) had abused public funds for his personal interest.
- On July 18, 2016, the court allowed an application by Najib to set aside Dr Mahathir Mohamad's affidavit in support of Dr Ling to strike out the suit.
- On March 16 this year, the High Court rejected an application by Dr Ling to cancel the suit filed by Najib.