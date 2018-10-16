Najib faces fresh probe on 1MDB debt settlement with IPIC

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak was questioned for about six hours by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday (Oct 16), in relation to scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



Najib was quizzed over the 2017 debt settlement between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi wealth fund IPIC, which was triggered after 1MDB defaulted on a bond payment in 2016 that was guaranteed by IPIC.

IPIC later referred the dispute to the London court of arbitration. 1MDB management has claimed that they have paid IPIC’s subsidiary Aabar Investment, registered in the British Virgin Islands, but Aabar said they have never received the money, as their subsidiary by the same name was based in Abu Dhabi.

While the dispute was still being resolved, a settlement was reached in 2017 by Malaysia's Ministry of Finance to pay US$1.2 billion to IPIC in two tranches while the principal amount of US$3.5 billion debt is still outstanding.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday, MACC deputy chief Azam Baki confirmed that anti-graft officers have begun a fresh investigation into Najib's role in the debt settlement.



Najib was said to have been shown documentary evidence of the purported out-of-court debt settlement. "We are looking into evidence of how the former government settled the debt with IPIC," said Mr Azam.



Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has reiterated that the government is legally bound to repay 1MDB debts, adding that a default may trigger a ratings downgrade.

A US$50.3 million interest payment guaranteed by IPIC is due on Oct 18, while another US$52 million payment is due next month.

This is the fifth time Najib has been called up for questioning.



He arrived at the Putrajaya headquarters at 10am to give his statement and left at around 4.30pm, an MACC source told the Bernama news agency.

Najib left the premises via the back entrance of the building in order to evade members of the media who were camped outside the MACC headquarters since 9am.



The former prime minister, who has denied any wrongdoing, is already facing more than 30 charges over the suspicious transfer of money from 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International into his personal bank account.

His trial begins in February next year.



Mr Azam declined to comment whether more charges are in store for Najib, saying the decision lies with the Attorney-General's office when the investigation paper is completed.

While Najib is not required to return for questioning on Wednesday, Mr Azam said the MACC will contact him again if the need arises.