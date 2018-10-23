KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Irwan Siregar have been summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The two men have been asked to present themselves at 2pm to record their statements concerning payments from scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to Abu Dhabi wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), according to MACC sources.



The former prime minister is expected to face new charges in connection to the 1MDB scandal, with the New Straits Times reporting he is expected to answer to at least four more charges related to 1MDB's dealings with IPIC and the Star Online reporting the former premier will face six charges.

"After this is completed, he will be released and will go to court on Thursday. There are no plans to detain him on Wednesday," the Star Online reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the case.

Irwan is also expected to be charged, local media reported.



"A lot of money is involved here," one source told The Star.

Najib, who has denied any wrongdoing, is already facing more than 30 charges over the suspicious transfer of money from 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International into his personal bank account.



He was questioned for more than six hours last week by the MACC over the 2017 debt settlement between 1MDB and IPIC, which was triggered after 1MDB defaulted on a bond payment in 2016 that was guaranteed by IPIC.

