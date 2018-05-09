Najib says election campaign has seen 'quite vicious' personal attacks

PEKAN, Pahang: The 14th Malaysian general elections have been "calm" and "not that tense" so far, but also "quite vicious" in terms of personal attacks, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday (May 9), as Malaysians went to the polls to decide the outcome of one of the country's fiercest political battles in decades.

“It has been a calm election in terms of the physical aspect of the election; it has not been that tense, but it has been quite vicious in the content of the personal attacks," the 64-year-old head of ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) said, speaking to reporters in Pekan, Pahang after casting his own vote.

Advertisement

"But the most important thing is for the people to decide on the destiny of this nation. And it must be based on facts, it must be based on policy, it must be based on who can execute the best plan for the nation and for the people."



He added that he would be flying to Kuala Lumpur from Kuantan later on Wednesday and will be following the election results at Putra World Trade Centre.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks to the press after voting at a polling station during the 14th general elections in Pekan on May 9, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

More than 14.4 million Malaysians are eligible to vote between 8am and 5pm at the country's 8,253 polling stations. All 222 parliamentary seats will be contested in this general election, along with 505 state seats.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In the face of an electoral challenge led by his one-time mentor, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, Najib has launched an aggressive campaign in the lead up to polling day, promising Malaysians special holidays and tax exemptions if BN wins the election. Between Apr 28 and May 8, his election promises have exceeded US$159 million in value.

Meanwhile Mahathir, prime ministerial candidate for opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan at the age of 92, has called for the end of “kleptocracy” under Najib. He made appearances at polling stations in Langkawi - which he is aiming to win from the ruling party - earlier on polling day.



Najib arrived at the polling station to cast his vote at about 9.20am on Wednesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib votes at a polling station during the 14th general elections in Pekan on May 9, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Asked what his feelings were having voted, the caretaker prime minister expressed confidence in retaining his constituency, Pekan.

"Pekan traditionally has been our stronghold. I’ve done a lot for the people of Pekan and they believe in me. And God willing, they will continue to give me their support," he said.



"Nationally, of course, we want to retain Putrajaya, and the indication is that will be the case this time round."



