Malaysia police raid Putrajaya house believed to be linked to probe against Najib: Report

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian police on Monday (Jun 11) raided a house in Precinct 10 in Putrajaya, believed to be linked to a case involving former prime minister Najib Razak.



The raid is believed to have begun at 1.20pm and ended at around 3.10pm.



Policemen were seen carrying some boxes out of the house before leaving in four Proton Preve police vehicles.

A Toyota Nissan van bearing the logo of a pest control company was also seen leaving the premises.



According to sources, Najib’s former private secretary Shukry Mohd Salleh had previously lived at the premises. The house has remained abandoned for more than a year.

Last month, Malaysian authorities seized RM114 million (US$29 million) worth of cash from residential premises linked to Najib. Police also seized 37 bags containing jewellery and watches.

