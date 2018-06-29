Najib will be prosecuted soon: Mahathir

JAKARTA: Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will be charged in court soon, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Jun 28).

Dr Mahathir said the authorities are investigating and gathering evidence on how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), as well as the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Advertisement

"I think he (Najib) will be brought to court soon," he said while speaking to about 300 Malaysians at the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, in conjunction with his official visit to the country.

“Many have been asking why no action has been taken after so long but instead he was given treatment as a former premier.

"To bring a case to court, there must be enough evidence so that we will not fail in the bid," he said.

Investigators have to ensure that they collect "strong evidence" on the involvement of Najib, his wife, and businessman Jho Low in the 1MDB scandal so it will not be countered by their lawyers, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the Altantuya murder case, Dr Mahathir said a retrial will be held.



He added that much damage had been done by the previous government and the Pakatan Harapan administration needed some time to solve the problems.



According to Dr Mahathir, the jewellery seized from residences linked to Najib amounted to RM1 billion (US$247,100) and it did not include the cash seized.

The police had said earlier that the cash and items seized from the residences were worth between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion, including RM442 million of jewellery.



Najib has denied any wrongdoing and has said that the value of the items seized was distorted in an apparent act of "political vengeance".

Most of the items seized were gifts from friends and foreign dignitaries on various occasions, he said.

