Najib Razak and former Malaysia Treasury secretary-general to face criminal breach of trust charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak will be back in court on Thursday (Oct 25) in connection with several cases of criminal breach of trust involving government funds.

Former Malaysia Treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar will also be charged alongside Najib, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement on Wednesday.



The charges are the latest in a widening investigation of corruption, launched by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after Najib was ousted in a shock general election upset in May.



Both men are expected at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 7.30am.

Malaysia's former Treasury Secretary-General Irwan Serigar arrives at the country's anti-graft agency headquarters on Wednesday (Oct 24). (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

Najib and Irwan were both summoned to the MACC headquarters on Wednesday to record their statements concerning payments from scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to Abu Dhabi wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).



Najib has pleaded not guilty to 32 charges already brought against him, mostly relating to abuse of power and money laundering.



United States authorities allege that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB, which Najib founded in 2009 and chaired.



The former head of the Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation, Hasanah Abdul Hamid, will also be charged on Thursday for misappropriating government funds.

Also on Thursday, Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor is expected to give statements to the police in connection with the investigation into 1MDB.

Rosmah will be quizzed by the anti-money laundering crime investigation team, Bernama reported citing an unnamed source.