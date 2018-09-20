Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to face 21 money laundering charges: Police

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 21 money laundering charges have been prepared against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in connection with a US$681 million transfer into his personal bank account, police said on Thursday (Sep 20).

The charges include nine counts of receiving illegal proceeds, five counts of using illegal proceeds and seven counts of transferring the proceeds to other entities, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim said in a statement.



Najib was taken to the commercial crime investigation department on Thursday morning to record a police statement before he goes to court in the afternoon.

A video tweeted by Bernama showed him leaving the headquarters at around 9am.

Najib was arrested again in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation on Wednesday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and was taken into custody at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Putrajaya.



The MACC had said that it will work together with the Royal Malaysia Police to record Najib’s statement before he is taken to court on Thursday.



Najib's latest arrest is related to a central allegation on in the long-running scandal - that huge sums from 1MDB went into his bank accounts before the 2013 election.



The US Department of Justice, which is investigating 1MDB, has alleged that US$681 million made its way into Najib's account from the fund.



He is expected to face charges under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 for alleged abuse of power at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 3pm.

Najib has already been slapped with seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, three for money laundering and one for abuse of power - which are tied to an alleged transfer of RM42 million into his personal account from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

SRC had been the initial focus of Malaysian investigators as all the suspicious transactions involving it went through Malaysian entities.

Charges to be filed on Thursday regarding the RM2.6 billion deposit would be the first which are not SRC related.



Last Monday, Najib released documents to support his claim that the controversial RM2.6 billion deposited into his bank account was a donation from Saudi royalty.

He added that he would reveal more details in future.

Najib has maintained his innocence and said his trial in February 2019 was the "best chance" for him to clear his name.

