Ousted Malaysian leader Najib Razak returns to anti-graft agency for questioning

KUALA LUMPUR: Ousted Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak returned on Thursday (May 24) to the headquarters of Malaysia's anti-graft agency for a second round of questioning in a multibillion-dollar corruption probe linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



The embattled former leader, who first gave his statement over several hours on Tuesday, has been ordered by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to explain a suspicious transfer of RM42 million (US$10.6 million) into his bank account.



In a press conference on Tuesday, new MACC head Mohd Shukri Abdull said Mr Najib was brought in for questioning on SRC International, and not so that the agency could arrest him.



Arrival of ex Pm Najib Razak for day 2 of his probe at macc https://t.co/tXV8ah3CFa — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 24, 2018

SRC was created in 2011 by Mr Najib's government to pursue overseas investments in energy resources, and was a unit of 1MDB until it was moved to the finance ministry in 2012.



Also arriving at the MACC office in Putrajaya to give his statement was former PetroSaudi International director Xavier Andre Justo.



In September 2009, 1MDB entered into a US$2.5 billion joint venture with the private oil company. In August 2015, Thailand handed the Swiss national a three-year jail sentence for stealing information from his previous employer. Justo received a royal pardon in August 2016.



Swiss national, Xavier Justo who’s former PetroSaudi Intl arrived at MACC just before 9 am to continue have his witness statement recorded . Mr Najib’s scheduled appointment is at 10 am . pic.twitter.com/gsidWETQ2r — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 24, 2018



