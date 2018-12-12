Najib Razak pleads not guilty to alleged 1MDB audit tampering

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak on Wednesday (Dec 12) pleaded not guilty to using his position to order alternations to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) final audit report.



Najib was charged, in his capacity as prime minister, with using his position to obtain gratification for himself, which was to evade any possible disciplinary, civil or criminal action against him in connection with 1MDB.

Advertisement

He allegedly ordered the alternations before the report was finalised and tabled to the Public Accounts Committee, which he had direct interest in.

The Pekan member of parliament was accused of committing the offence at the Complex of the Prime Minister’s Department between Feb 22 and Feb 26, 2016.



He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years' jail and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000 (US$2,390) whichever is higher.

Arul Kanda Kandasamy, former 1MDB group president and chief executive officer also pleaded not guilty after he was separately charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Wednesday with abetting Najib in altering the final audit report.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Former 1MDB president and CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Dec 11, 2018. (Photo: Bernama)

He was granted bail of RM500,000 with one surety and was also ordered to surrender his international passport.



On Nov 25, Auditor-General Dr Madinah Mohamad revealed that the final audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with and that Najib had knowledge of it.



She also disclosed that two crucial matters dropped from the report were regarding the presence of wanted businessman Low Taek Jho at a 1MDB board meeting as well as the financial status of the scandal-hit state fund.