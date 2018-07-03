Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested, to be charged on Wednesday over 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (Jul 3) in relation to the probe into SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He will be charged in court on Wednesday at 8.30am, the 1MDB task force investigating the scandal said in a statement, adding that Najib was arrested at his private residence in Kuala Lumpur.

Anti-corruption officers arrived at his house "in three to four unmarked cars", a senior security official familiar with the arrest told AFP.

He was then taken to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya where he will spend the night in lock-up.



Mr Najib is at MACC headquarters . He was brought here about the same time the Malaysia police chief Mohd Fuzi Harun arrived . He will be charged in court tmrw 830 am for offences relating to SRC intl https://t.co/7k5Fp5fCbD — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) July 3, 2018

The ex prime minister will be staying overnight at the lock up at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya before being produced in KL court tmrw Wednesday 830 am . https://t.co/ehaP8bGeoK — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) July 3, 2018

MACC's investigation into Najib's involvement is focused on how RM42 million (US$10.6 million) went from SRC International into his bank account. He was summoned to the MACC headquarters in May to explain the suspicious transfer.

SRC International was created in 2011 by Najib's government to pursue overseas investments in energy resources, and was a unit of 1MDB until it was moved to the finance ministry in 2012.



1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009, is being investigated in at least six countries for alleged money laundering and graft.

Civil lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice allege that nearly US$4.5 billion from 1MDB was laundered through a complex web of transactions and shell companies.

In Malaysia, the probe into the scandal moved swiftly after the Pakatan Harapan coalition, led by Mahathir Mohamad, won the May 9 general election.

Police raided properties linked to Najib and seized truckloads of items that are alleged to have been obtained with 1MDB funds.

Both Najib and the fund have denied any wrongdoing.

​​​​​​​On Monday, the 1MDB special task force announced that more than 400 bank accounts involving RM1.1 billion of funds from individuals, political parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were frozen in relation to the probe.

