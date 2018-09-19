Najib Razak arrested by Malaysia anti-graft agency, to appear in court on Sep 20

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested in relation to scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), specifically involving the RM2.6 billion (US$628 million) found in his personal bank accounts.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 19) that Najib was taken into custody at 4.13pm at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.



Advertisement

He is expected to face charges under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 for alleged abuse of power.



Najib will be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court on Sep 20 at 3pm.

JUST IN: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision confirms former PM Najib Razak has been detained and will be charged in connection with #1MDB, specifically to do with RM2.6bil in his personal bank accounts. pic.twitter.com/nrqVzAqfRl — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 19, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MACC said that it will work together with the Royal Malaysia Police to record Najib’s statement before he is taken to court on Thursday.

“This is to aid police investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001," the MACC added.

On Sep 10, Najib released documents to support his claim that the controversial RM2.6 billion deposited into his bank account was a donation from Saudi royalty.

He added that he would reveal more details in the future.

The former prime minister is facing seven criminal charges over funds belonging to SRC International totalling RM42 million: Three criminal breach of trust charges, three for money laundering and one for abuse of power.



Najib has maintained his innocence and said his trial in February 2019 was the "best chance" for him to clear his name.