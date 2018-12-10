Najib Razak arrested for allegedly tampering with 1MDB audit: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday (Dec 10) was arrested by the country’s anti-graft agency over alleged “tampering” of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report.



In a report, the Star said Najib was arrested at around 11am at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters shortly after he arrived at the premises for further questioning over the issue.



The Bernama news agency said Najib was seen entering the MACC office at around 10.40am.



On Nov 25, Auditor-General Madinah Mohamad revealed that the final audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with and that Najib had knowledge of it.



She also disclosed that two crucial matters dropped from the report were regarding the presence of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho at a 1MDB board meeting, as well as the financial status of 1MDB.