Najib Razak back at Malaysia's anti-graft agency for solar panel probe

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was at the anti-graft agency again on Monday morning (Nov 19) to assist with investigations into a solar panel project for schools in Sarawak.

Najib arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 9.23am in a car, which was tailed by the police.

Last week, his wife, Rosmah Mansor, was charged with two counts of corruption involving RM1.5 million (US$360,000) over a project to supply solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak two years ago.

Her former aide, Rizal Mansor, was also charged on four counts of soliciting and receiving bribes for Rosmah and himself, amounting to RM5.5 million, in connection to the same project.



Najib's last visit to the MACC was on Nov 8 to assist with investigations into several cases including the solar panel project.

Najib already faces 38 charges for money laundering and graft.

United States authorities allege that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from Malaysia state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which Najib founded in 2009 and chaired.



He and his wife have denied all wrongdoing.





